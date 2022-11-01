electronica: Tue, Nov 15, 2022 – Fri, Nov 18, 2022 - München
November 01, 2022
electronica is just around the corner, and we are looking forward to meeting you there. Come by to experience our latest products and demos, including several new exciting Matter and Wi-Fi demos. See you at Booth 360 in Hall C2!
If you have anything specific you want to discuss, click here to request a meeting with our team:
Come to Booth 360 in Hall C2 to talk to us about:
-
Cellular IoT
-
DECT NR+
-
Wi-Fi
-
Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth LE Audio, and Bluetooth mesh
-
Matter, Thread, and Zigbee
-
Range extenders, and power management
-
Cloud services