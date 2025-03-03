embedded world Product Showcase: ADLINK Technology’s Advanced Open Frame Panel PC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s growing industrial environments and workflows benefit from rugged, reliable, and flexible solutions tailored to meet various interactive and touch-enabled needs.

Designed with an open frame, fanless architecture, and application-specific expansion, the SP2-MTL series of Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor-based Fanless Open Frame Touch Panel PCs from ADLINK Technology meets these needs, and more.

ADLINK’s SP2-MTL Series in Action

The SP2-MTL series features the Intel® Core™ Ultra H Series (Meteor Lake) processor, which provides advanced processing power, enhanced graphics, and real-time data processing. The open-frame panel PC also supports up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory and a 2.5-inch SATA SSD with a 6 Gbps Gen3.2 interface.

The SP2-MTL series is available in three screen sizes for display and touch interface: 10.1", 15.6", and 21.5". The screens are also available as projected capacitive multi-touch screens, and offer support for 3 independent display outputs: LVDS, DP, and USB Type-C.

ADLINK’s touch panel PC packs a vast array of connectivity and expansion with 7x USB ports, 1x Thunderbolt™ port, 1x M.2 2230 A/E key slot, and 1x full-size mPCIe slot. Additionally, the solution supports the optional NVIDIA MXM GPU Type A via carrier board for enhanced graphics processing capabilities, and PoE through an optional extension module.

Getting Started with ADLINK’s SP2-MTL series

ADLINK’s SP2-MTL series offers an optional TPM 2.0, 12V DC input (standard) or optional 9-36V DC input, and is compliant to EMC certification and safety. The series also offers optional accessories such as a 12V 60W power adapter, I/O cables (Power/Reset, I2C, DI/O, speaker, MIC in/Line out, COM port, USB cables), and a wireless kit (Wi-Fi module).

For software support, the open frame touch panel PCs are fully compatible with Windows 11.

Additional Resources: