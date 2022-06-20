Embedded World Product Showcase: Vecow ECX-3000

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Machine vision, factory automation, robotics, and edge AI applications require embedded hardware that not only enables powerful computing but also includes a rugged and robust design that allows these applications to operate efficiently in the harsh environments in which they're deployed.

The high performance, workstation-grade fanless embedded system from Vecow, the ECX-3000, enables intelligent workload optimization with a 16-core 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor (Alder Lake-S). The CPU provides 65W of thermal design power (TDP) support, allowing the device to run at cooler temperatures with dissipation for heat generated by the 65W of electricity.

Accompanying the CPU is the Intel® UHD Graphics 770 with Intel® Xe Architecture, a hybrid architecture design with single and multi-thread performance for faster processor performance.

Vecow’s ECX-3000 in Action

The UHD Graphics 770 consists of 2 DisplayPorts, 1 DVI-I, and 1 HDMI, and also includes 32 graphics execution units (EUs) for AI workload parallelization, enabling high-performance for intelligent applications. Compared to the previous 10th Gen Intel Core, the 12th Gen offers 1.94x faster graphics performance and up to 2.81x faster in GPU image classification inference for image-based applications.

For fast data transfer, the solution includes 2 SATA III for read and write to and from the data storage with support for S/W RAID 0, 1, and one small form factor mSATA III for mini PCIe. There are also compact configurations such as one M.1 for PCIe x4 and 2 front access 2.5” SSD/HDD tray and 4 front access M.2 M SSD tray.

Along with the interface options for graphics, the embedded system includes support for the audio codec, Realtek® for HD Audio, and an audio interface providing 1 mic-in, 1 line-out. There are also additional interface options for:

Serial: Up to 4 COM RS-232/422/485

USB: 6 USB 3.2 Gen 2

Isolated DIO: 16 Isolated DIO: 8 DI, 8 DO (Optional)

LED: Power, HDD, PoE, Wireless

SIM Card: 2 External SIM Card Sockets

RTC Battery: Front-access RTC Battery

The ECX-3000 includes a range of networking options with 8 Independent 2.5G LAN with 4 IEEE 802.3at PoE+, as well as wireless connections for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, 4G, 3G, LTE, GPRS, and UMTS. The solution features security support for real-time capabilities with Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC), Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), as well as smart system management support for vPro, TPM 2.0, PXE, Wake on LAN, and a Watchdog Timer.

Since the embedded system is designed for safety- and mission-critical application, the solution offers rugged reliability and system support such as:

Fanless -40°C to 75°C operation

ECC Memory supported

Always-on wireless communication supports seamless data delivery

Optional SUMIT A and SUMIT B support versatile scalability

Software Ignition Power Control, Remote Power Switch

DC 9V to 50V Wide Range Power Input

Ignition Power Control for in-vehicle applications

EN50155 & EN50121-3-2

Anti-shock, Anti-vibration

Getting Started with the ECX-3000

The ECX-3000 can be used with Windows 10 and Linux operating systems, and includes support for the Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit for AI Computing.

The optional VHub One-Stop AIoT solution service integrates deep learning, model training, and labeling tool functions for developers creating AI applications with computer vision. VHub also allows the integration of the OpenVINO-based open-source AI accelerator for neural network accelerator chips and advanced Edge AI applications.

Resources:

Product page: https://www.vecow.com/dispPageBox/vecow/VecowCT.aspx?ddsPageID=PRODUCTDTL_EN&dbid=4098777821