High-Performance PC104 Embedded Computer Available in VersaLogic’s Turnkey Evaluation Program

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

VersaLogic announced that their Xeon 6-core “Sabertooth” embedded computer is the latest product to be added to their Turnkey Evaluation System loaner program.

Billed as “The easiest way to evaluate an embedded board,” VersaLogic offers their board-level products as boxed, turnkey systems, complete with an installed OS, for testing and evaluation. “These ready-to-power-up systems save a ton of time for initial testing,” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President. “Just turn it on, load your application, and see how it performs. These Turnkey Eval Systems eliminate 95% of the setup required to evaluate board-level products.”

VersaLogic’s Turnkey Evaluation loan program provides no-charge loaner evaluation systems that are enclosed, powered, and preloaded with Windows or Linux OS. They are ready to run customer applications, enabling hands-on testing. The high-performance Sabertooth with 128 GB NVMe SSD storage and 32 GB ECC RAM is now available under this program.

The program is accessed via a form on VersaLogic’s website. Qualified customers are shipped a complete pre-configured loaner system. The user can see how the selected embedded board performs with their application to decide if the product is the right fit.

The Sabertooth embedded computer features Intel’s 9th Generation Xeon 6-Core processor with error-correcting memory. It also includes a TPM 2.0 security chip, on-board power regulation, 3-Bank PCIe/104 expansion connector, Two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and USB (two USB 3.1 and four USB 2.0 ports). It’s designed for hostile environments with an operating temperature range from -40° to +85°C and shock/vibration tested to MIL-STD-202H requirements.

The Sabertooth evaluation systems are available now from www.versalogic.com/