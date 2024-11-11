Delta's Power and Cooling Solutions for HPC and AI Data Centers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Delta

Delta is releasing its broad spectrum of energy-efficient power, thermal management, and infrastructure solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. The innovative technology includes liquid cooling plate systems and the 1.5 MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), cutting-edge ORV3 power shelf systems, high-performance power and cooling solutions for GPUs.

Austin Tseng, President of Delta Electronics (Americas), emphasized, "By investing over 8% of its annual revenues into R&D, Delta constantly develops cutting-edge solutions to help its customers improve the energy efficiency and productivity of their operations. With AI workloads pushing the limits of data center capabilities, our integrated power and cooling technologies will demonstrate Delta’s superior capabilities to enhance energy conservation all across AI data center ecosystems."

Liquid Cooling Cold Plates and Air Cooling 3D Vapor Chamber with Fan Array:

Cold plates designed for GPU/CPU and network switches as well as 3D Vapor Chamber and Fan Array for the air cool options

In-Rack CDUs:

Liquid-to-liquid In Rack CDU boasting of over 135kW cooling capacity in 4U form factor, and liquid-to-air CDUs

Air Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC):

Liquid-to-Air solution offers 40 to 144kW of cooling capacity

1.5 MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU):

Liquid-to-Liquid cooling solution provides up to 1.5 MW of cooling capacity

Energy Saving EC Technology High Power Air Mover for Facility Cooling:

Delta’s High Power Air Mover (HPAM) fan series, equipped with advanced EC (Electronically Commutated) technology

Powering AI Data Centers with ORV3 and Next-Gen Technologies

Power Capacitance Shelves (PCS):

The power solution mitigates the GPU dynamic load reflections to the AC grid, such as AI server EDPP and Idle mode transitions

33kW Power Shelves:

19” and 21” form factors supporting 5+1 redundancy and hotswappable modules

Battery Backup System:

33kW battery backup system with 2OU compact size

Network Security Appliance:

High performance platform with x86 Server Grade CPU, up to 2T DDR5 memory capacity, flexible PCIe 5.0 expansion slot for 100G/400G Ethernet, high performance GPU PCIe cards, supporting applications such as Firewall, VPN, Security gateway

High-Density Power Solutions

High-Density Power Chokes:

Power chokes integrates patented designs and specialized materials delivering enhanced saturation current and low power loss

8,000W DCDC Power Distribution Board for GPUs:

Up to 98.2% efficiency, it powers AI servers with peak loads of 14.4kW

GPU Cooling Solutions:

3D Vapor Chambers, combined with an efficient DC fan array to deliver cooling capabilities for GPUs below 1,200W

For more information, visit delta-americas.com.