Rugged Science's Nomad Series Goes to the Far Edge

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 16, 2024

Image Credit: Rugged Science

Rugged Science released its Nomad Series 3U 19" Rugged Rack Mount Server, designed for harsh atmospheres with flexibility for specific use cases. The Nomad 3U is ideal in mission-critical environments being built inside a 3U form factor and delivering next-generation processing power, extensive storage capacity, and advanced connectivity options.
 

“It’s not just about durability; it’s about providing superior flexibility and performance in one solution,” said Wayne Morlatt, President of Rugged Science. “The Nomad 3U is just the beginning—more models, form factors, and configurations are on the way to meet the needs of our customers.”

The platform leverages single or dual Intel Granite Rapids, Sierra Forest, Raptor Lake, AMD EPYC, and AmpereOne processors, providing up to 256 x86 or ARM-64 cores. It includes up to 6TB of DDR5 memory across 24 DIMM slots. Additional support includes up to 16 front-removable SATA drives, 12 NVMe U.3 drives, or 24 M.2 NVMe drives, providing up to 512TB of front-removable storage.

Seven PCIe GEN5 slots create an ecosystem ideal for applications such as AI processing, GP-GPU tasks, and real-time data analysis. Various I/O options consist of high-speed Ethernet, GP-GPU, MIL-1553, and more. Operating temperature ranges from 0°C to 60°C.

For more information, visit ruggedscience.com/contact-sales.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

