Neousys Produces Video Analytics and Object Detection in the Harshest Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Neousys

Taipei, Taiwan. Neousys Technology introduced its compact and fanless POC-764VR, a computer developed for various surveillance applications in harsh environments, such as video analytics and object detection. It provides HD image capture, real-time detection, and thorough data analysis.







The POC-764VR leverages Intel’s Alder Lake Core i3-N305 processor with 8 cores, supporting dependable performance with a low 15W power consumption and is an ideal entry-level AI platform with Intel OpenVINO inference capabilities. The system features 4x GbE PoE+ ports for powering IP cameras, an additional 2.5GbE LAN port for data transmission, ensuring secure and high-bandwidth data transmission.

It includes support for 2x 2.5” hot-swappable SSD with RAID 0/1/JBOD configuration up to 16 TB capacity, designed for customizable data storage. Also features, an M.2 and 2x mini PCIe sockets for additional functionalities like CAN bus, LTE and WiFi wireless connection.

Utilizing the ignition function simplifies in-vehicle integration with features such as front I/O access and a DIN-mounting design. The platform is ideal for confined harsh environments where temperatures are between -10°C to 70°C. The POC-764VR is a solid choice for both stationary and mobile surveillance delivering robust performance essential for critical monitoring.

For more information, visit neousys-tech.com.