Micro-ATX Motherboards Designed for Continuous Operation in Industrial Environments

Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) announced the introduction of a new family of industrial motherboards from embedded computing technology supplier, Kontron.

New to market, the Kontron K384x series Micro-ATX motherboards all feature Intel’s latest high-performance 12th Generation Alder Lake chipset technology.

Designed and developed for continuous 24-hour operation in industrial environments, the Micro-ATX K3481-Q, K3482-Q, and K3843-B provide diverse levels of integration, cost performance, and offer support for a multitude of Intel processors including the Core i9, i7, i5, i3, and Pentium and Celeron processors.

System performance is enabled, with common features across all three motherboards including four memory sockets supporting up to 128GBytes of the latest DDR5-4800 DIMM, four DisplayPorts enable support for four independent external displays, multiple M.2 solid-state drive (SSD) expansion capability, four PCI Express (Gen5) sockets, four USB 3.2 (Gen1/Gen2), RS232 serial comms, and one 8-bit GPIO. To aid and assist on-board power management and cooling requirements, CPU Thermal Design Power (TDP) can be reduced.

The K3481-Q integrates the high-performance Intel Q670E Chipset and provides functionality and connectivity with three Ethernet ports (two 2.5Gbps and one 1Gbps) available on the rear I/O. Ethernet teaming and Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) are also supported.

Implementing the Intel Q670 chipset, the K3482-Q supports a single 1Gbps Ethernet port. The K3483-B offers a more cost effective and less densely populated version of the K3482-Q and is equipped with the Intel B660 business chipset. Both the K3482-B and K3483-Q feature a wide range of connectivity and have integrated TPM 2.0 onboard to support Windows 11.

The Kontron K3481-Q, K3482-Q, and K3483-B Micro-ATX motherboards feature mechanical outline dimensions of 243.8mm (w) x 243.8mm (l) and support an operating temperature range of 0°C to +60°C which enables use in a wide range of application environments.

The Kontron K348x series of Micro-ATX motherboards offers high-performance, cost-effective, computing solutions and are now available from Review Display Systems.