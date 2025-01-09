Irida Labs Partners with STMicroelectronics for Scaled Vision AI Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Irida Labs

Irida Labs is joining the STMicroelectronics Partner Program and will deliver its vision AI solutions suites and its PerCV.ai that will be combined with ST’s STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors for the seamless integration of scaled Vision AI applications.

“Our collaboration with ST opens up exciting co-development opportunities, combining our AI expertise with ST’s innovative hardware solutions like the STM32N6 and the STM32MP2 series,” said Vassilis Tsagaris, CEO at Irida Labs. “This integration enables us to deliver robust and scalable applications for Smart Cities and Industry 4.0, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of Vision AI.”

With the STM32 platform and PerCV.ai, Irida Labs has achieved success in their license plate recognition (ANPR) solution which offers exceptional real-time low power performance for a variety of applications. Irida Labs has integrated the PerCV.ai Smart Cities solutions suite with the STM32N6, incorporating vehicle monitoring, smart parking systems, and people tracking indoors and outdoors.

“We are very excited to see a partner like Irida Labs implementing new use cases for computer vision, taking full advantage of the power of the STM32N6 Neural-ART accelerator,” says François de Rochebouët, AIS Marketing Manager at STMicroelectronics. “This collaboration brings real added value to customers who want to create powerful products for smart cities. Expanding our ST Authorized Partners ecosystem with such innovative partners is essential to our mission.”

For more information, please visit st.com/partners and iridalabs.com.