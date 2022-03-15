Embedded Computing Design

NEXAIOT New Generation Panel PC IPPC1611-C11

March 15, 2022

Press Release

NEXAIOT New Generation Panel PC IPPC1611-C11
Image Provided by NexAIoT

10th Gen Intel Core™-i Panel PC

New 15.6" fanless panel PC IPPC1611-C11 is equipped with  High performance 10th Gen Intel Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 socket type CPU platform, intended for versatile industrial applications. IPPC 1611-C11 has a narrow boarder touch screen and LED backlight LCD panel with 1366 x 768 (HD) resolution. The front panel which adopts flush, narrow boarder design and complies with IP66 standard to makes it perfectly fit in industrial applications.

IPPC1611-C11 contains dual Gigabit Ethernet connectors, one mini-PCIe slot and M.2  slot  to support multiple networks of LAN/WLAN/WWAN (5G). In addition, system provides a PCIeX4 for add-on card expansion.

IPPC1611-C11 can hook 2nd display via  DP++ for dual independent display. One adjustable RS232/422/485 ports with isolation.
 

Subscribe
Automotive
NVIDIA DRIVE Map, Hyperion Continue Road to Autonomous Vehicles at GTC 2022

March 25, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Image Provided by Toshiba Electronics Europe
Toshiba Releases a New Series of Mikroelektronika Click Boards Featuring Stepper Motor Drivers

April 5, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Why is SD-WAN Needed?

April 1, 2022

MORE
Security
Image Provided by NXP Semiconductors
NXP Releases Its New Certified EdgeLock Secure Authenticator 

April 1, 2022

MORE