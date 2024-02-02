Embedded Computing Design

NEXCOM Attending ew 2024 to Bring You the Future

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 02, 2024

News

Image Credit: NEXCOM

A decade later, NEXCOM returns to the Embedded World 2024, stationed at Hall 5, Stand 5-253! As a distinguished global leader in edge computing and industrial IoT solutions, NEXCOM is set to showcase its cutting-edge software-defined embedded computing solutions through six vertical market pavilions: 5G Edge, Manufacturing X, Transportation AI, Smart Edge · Smart City, Software-Defined Edge Computing, and OT Cybersecurity.

NEXCOM will present demos, including Access Control at Smart Port, Carbon Footprint Traceability System, Cyber Attack Solution for OT Security, Train Blindspot Detection with Panoramic AI, and War Room for Intelligent Business. 

Highlights:

  • 5G Edge:
    - OT Security Solutions with Dual 5G and Dual Wi-Fi Router
  • Manufacturing X:
    - IoT Automation and Edge PC for AI Application
    - Green Manufacturing with CO2e Tracking
  • OT Cybersecurity:
    - eSAF Industrial Field Assets and OT System Guardian
  • Smart Edge‧Smart City:
    - Embedded Touchscreen Computer Series for Outdoor Applications
  • Software-Defined Edge Computing:
    - OPCUA Extender to Modbus Devices Save to SQL
  • Transportation AI:
    - Edge AI Railway Computer and Perception System with Lidar
Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

