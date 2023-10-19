NVIDIA Powered AI Box PC Facilitates the Early Detection of Cancer Signs
October 19, 2023
News
San Jose, California. AVerMedia released its fanless AI Box PC D315AOP powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin. The box PC is ideal for real-time video feeds for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), smart security, and intelligent inspection. It is delivered with a 120-pin high-speed connector for MIPI SerDes cameras and a 10GigE Vision camera connector.
A fair number of slots are designed into the D315AOP to support a multitude of uses. Further features include 5G connectivity and a capture card slot for SDI signal support to handle non-standard medical signals in differing markets.
Video interfaces such as SDI and DVI offer the required resolutions for medical equipment for a complete solution for healthcare. The D315AOP is empowering the way we detect early signs of cancer.
Key Features
- High-Speed Visual Connectivity
- 5G connectivity for Smart City applications
- Versatile Application Support
For more information, visit avermedia.com.