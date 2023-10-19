NVIDIA Powered AI Box PC Facilitates the Early Detection of Cancer Signs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AVerMedia

San Jose, California. AVerMedia released its fanless AI Box PC D315AOP powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin. The box PC is ideal for real-time video feeds for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), smart security, and intelligent inspection. It is delivered with a 120-pin high-speed connector for MIPI SerDes cameras and a 10GigE Vision camera connector.

A fair number of slots are designed into the D315AOP to support a multitude of uses. Further features include 5G connectivity and a capture card slot for SDI signal support to handle non-standard medical signals in differing markets.

Video interfaces such as SDI and DVI offer the required resolutions for medical equipment for a complete solution for healthcare. The D315AOP is empowering the way we detect early signs of cancer.

Key Features

High-Speed Visual Connectivity

5G connectivity for Smart City applications

Versatile Application Support

For more information, visit avermedia.com.