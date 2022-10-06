Embedded Computing Design

NVIDIA Powered EAC-5000 Edge AI Solution by Vecow

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 06, 2022

News

Image Provided by Vecow Co., Ltd

The EAC-5000 is powered by NVIDIA’s® Jetson AGX Orin™ platform and is ideal for many solutions including: automated agricultural machinery, in-vehicle computing, robotic control, machine vision, intelligent video analytics, mobile robots, and other embedded AI applications.

Vecow Co., Ltd. announced the compact and rugged EAC-5000 Edge AI computing system, powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ platform with an Arm® Cortex®-A78AE CPU delivering up to 275 TOPS of AI performance and integrated NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 64 Tensor Cores. The EAC-5000 has a DC power input range of 9V to 50V, an operating temperature from -20°C to 70°C, and a software ignition control.

Leveraging GMSL2 cameras with FAKRA-Z connectors and a PCIe x8 slot for adaptable PoE+ or USB3 expansion configurations, the "Vecow EAC-5000 provides high-computing AI with up to 8x performance faster than NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, enabling faster and more energy-efficient performance for machine vision and automotive applications," said Esther Han, Product Manager, Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow.

The Vecow EAC-5000 is provided with I/O interfaces including:

  • 2 GigE LANs with an optional choice of X-coded M12 connector
  • 5 USBs
  • 2 COMs
  • 2 Isolated CAN Buses
  • 2 SIM card sockets

Also provided is support for up to six antennas used for industrial-grade connectivity by M.2 Key E and Key B enabling multiple 5G/WiFi/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS communications.

For more information, visit vecow.com.

