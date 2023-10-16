Product of the Week: GIGAIPC’s ATX-Q670A Motherboard

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Industrial automation applications are often demanding, requiring specific reliability, durability, and long-term support features. This is why the industrial-grade motherboards within these applications are often specialized solutions with distinct characteristics such as ruggedness, a wide temperature range, security, remote management, and more.

The ATX-Q670A motherboard from GIGAIPC is designed to bring machine vision capability for precision positioning, defect detection, and object sorting tasks to industrial applications. With support for the 13th/12th Generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Pentium & Celeron processors, the ATX-Q670A solution brings increased single-threaded and multi-core performance to industrial environments.

GIGAIPC’s ATX-Q670A Motherboard in Action

In addition to the aforementioned CPU support, the processors provided are available in the LGA1700 package/socket and feature a TDP under 125W. The motherboard also features the Intel Q670 chipset which is part of the Intel vPro platform for high-performance security and management.

For memory, the motherboard provides four DDR4 DIMM sockets at a maximum capacity of 128 GB. Additional support includes dual channel DDR4 3200 MHz memory modules, and for storage the ATX-Q670A features four SATA 6Gb/s ports.

Networking, expansion, and I/O capability are also very important features in industrial applications, which is why the GIGAIPC solution supports ethernet with two 2.5GbE LAN Ports (Intel I226V & I226LM), as well as support for up to five PCIe expansion slots, and two PCI expansion slots. For a glimpse at the very wide variety of input/output for communication the ATX-Q670A offers, there are 10 USB Ports, two COM Ports (RS-232/422/485 & RI/5V/12V), and four COM Ports (RS-232).

The ATX 305W x 244D (mm) motherboard supports video and audio use cases with four independent display outputs: two HDMI 2.0 ports supporting 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz, one DP port, supporting 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz, and one D-sub port supporting 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz, as well as the Realtek ALC897 audio codec chip from Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Getting Started with GIGAIPC’s ATX-Q670A Motherboard

The ATX-Q670A motherboard provides onboard TPM 2.0 security chip support with the Infineon SLB9670VQ2.0, in addition to compatibility with the Windows 10/11 (x64) operating system and a 0°C to 60°C operating temperature.

