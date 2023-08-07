Product of the Week: Kontron’s K3932-N mITX Industrial Motherboard

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Mini industrial motherboards, like the mini-ITX (mITX) motherboards, are designed to provide the reliable and rugged operation of traditional industrial computing boards in a compact form factor that doesn’t sacrifice performance.

The K3932-N mITX industrial motherboard from Kontron is designed for compact casino gaming systems like slot machines, and POS (Point of Sale) solutions. With support from the Intel Core-i3 and Intel Processor Alder Lake N series with UHD Gen12 graphics based on Intel Xe architecture (within SoC), the K3932-N mITX is capable of providing a cost-effective gaming solution with quality integrated graphics and efficient power consumption.

Kontron’s K3932-N mITX Industrial Motherboard in Action

In addition to the Intel graphics and processing performance, the K3932-N mITX further supports DDR5 4800 SDRAM for faster data transfer rates and a lower power consumption, and one SODIMM socket for up to 32 GBytes of non-ECC memory.

The Intel UHD Graphics supported by Intel Xe features up to 32 execution units (EUs) and supports 4K resolution (2x 4K + 1x FHD) for up to three independent displays. The industrial motherboard also supports up to three DisplayPorts V1.4a, one Embedded DisplayPort (eDP V1.4b up to 4K resolution), and one Dual-Channel LVDS (24bit). Additionally, the following max display combinations are supported: 3x DPP / 2x DPP + LVDS or eDP / 1x DPP + eDP + LVDS.

Another key feature of the K3932-N mITX is the built-in SATA cFAST connector for CompactFlash memory cards, which allows for toolless game changing and management for casino slot machines, for example. The supported ccTalk protocol enables the secure transmission of credit and status information to cash management devices, like coin-operated gaming machines.

For expansion use cases, the industrial motherboard includes one PCIe (Gen3, mechanical x4), one versatile M.2 port, as well as 8 Bit GPIO & HD Audio onboard, four COM ports, four USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 3.2 Gen1, and three USB 2.0. Additionally, there is an internal USB 3.2 Gen2 Key-A for USB-C extension cable and an internal USB2 Stick socket.

Two versions of the K3932-N mITX are available depending on computing power requirements:

The N6 variant features the Intel Core i3 N305 (Octa-Core, 1.0 or 1.8/up to 3.8 GHz @9W or 15W). The N2 version features the Intel N97 quad-core processors (K3932-N2, 2.0/up to 3.6 GHz @12W).

Designed for 24/7 continuous operation, the 6.7” x 6.7” (170 x 170 mm) K3932-N mITX motherboard supports an extended temperature range of up to 60°C and includes support for an Intel-integrated TPM V2.0 and AMI Aptio 5.x (UEFI) BIOS.

Getting Started with Kontron’s K3932-N mITX Industrial Motherboard

The K3932-N mITX provides OS support for MS Windows 10, MS Windows 11, MS Windows 10 IoT, and Linux-64. There is no legacy OS support, and no MBR installation (UEFI only). The solution also adheres to cTÜVus acc. IEC62368-1, CE Class B incl. Industrial Immunity, UKCA, and FCC-B.

Additional Resources: