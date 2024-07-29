Product of the Week: Premio’s BCO Series of x86 Semi-Rugged Fanless Industrial Computers

In today's fast-paced industrial landscape, reliability, advanced computing performance, and flexibility are crucial for maintaining efficient operations in demanding environments. Industries like industrial automation, IoT gateways, security and surveillance, and edge AI benefit from traditional computing solutions built with industrial-grade quality.

Premio's BCO Series of x86 Semi-Rugged Fanless Industrial Computers is specifically engineered to meet these demands, offering a versatile, durable, and fanless solution for industry 4.0 computing applications. The series includes the BCO-1000-ADLN Fanless Mini Computers, BCO-3000-RPL Small Form Factor Computers, and BCO-6000-RPL ﻿High Performance Industrial Computers.

Premio’s BCO Series in Action

The BCO-1000-ADLN mini-computer is an ultra-compact and fanless industrial computing solution for space-constrained devices. The solution features the 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake-N N97 Processor, with a low thermal design power (TDP) of 12W for efficient processing and energy, and support for multitasking and processing power which enable the handling of complex industrial tasks, data processing, and real-time monitoring.

The BCO-1000-ADLN also features the Intel NUC Mini PC Alternative as a cost effective solution offering similar performance and features. For high-speed memory, flexible network configuration, and expansive I/O, the mini-computer supports DDR5 memory, one 2.5” SATA drive, two configurations: 2x/3x RJ45 LAN, and 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support.

The BCO-3000-RPL and the BCO-6000-RPL are similarly designed compact computing solutions both featuring the 12th/13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors. The solutions leverage Intel’s hybrid architecture with the P&E cores technology, and advanced LGA 1700 socket for system compatibility.

To support IoT connectivity in real-time workloads, and real-time AI inferencing, the BCO-3000-RPL and BCO-6000-RPL both feature expandable M.2 slots: the B-Key & M-Key. Both computing solutions also include the HAILO-8 M.2 AI accelerator, as well as a Triple Independent Display, 4G/LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, 8 In/8 Out Isolated DIO, a PCIe 4.0 expansion slot, and 64GB of DDR4 RAM memory.

Getting Started with Premio’s BCO Series

Additional features of the BCO Series include:

Fanless, Semi-Rugged Design

Wide Operating Temperature: 0°C–50°C

Shock and Vibration: 50G/5Grms

Wide Voltage: 9-36VDC (19-36VDC BCO-3000-RPL/BCO-6000-RPL)

TPM 2.0

For a closer look into the BCO Family of x86 Semi-Rugged Fanless Industrial Computers from Premio Inc., check out the video from the company below:

