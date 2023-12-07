Embedded Computing Design

Raspberry Pi: Raspberry Pi 5

December 07, 2023

Image Credit: Raspberry Pi

Featuring a 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 processor running at 2.4GHz, Raspberry Pi 5 delivers a 2–3× increase in CPU performance relative to Raspberry Pi 4. Alongside a substantial uplift in graphics performance from an 800MHz VideoCore VII GPU; dual 4Kp60 display output over HDMI; and state-of-the-art camera support from a rearchitected Raspberry Pi Image Signal Processor, it provides a smooth desktop experience for consumers, and opens the door to new applications for industrial customers.

For the first time, this is a full-size Raspberry Pi computer using silicon built in-house at Raspberry Pi. The RP1 “southbridge” provides the bulk of the I/O capabilities for Raspberry Pi 5, and delivers a step change in peripheral performance and functionality. Aggregate USB bandwidth is more than doubled, yielding faster transfer speeds to external

UAS drives and other high-speed peripherals; the dedicated two-lane 1Gbps MIPI camera and display interfaces present on earlier models have been replaced by a pair of four-lane 1.5Gbps MIPI transceivers, tripling total bandwidth, and supporting any combination of up to two cameras or displays; peak SD card performance is doubled, through support for the SDR104 high-speed mode; and for the first time the platform exposes a single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface, providing support for high-bandwidth peripherals.

  • Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with Cryptographic Extension, 512KB per-core L2 caches, and a 2MB shared L3 cache
  • VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2
  • Dual 4Kp60 HDMI®️ display output with HDR support
  • 4Kp60 HEVC decoder
  • LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM
  • Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®️

Product Website Link:https://www.raspberrypi.com/products/raspberry-pi-5/

Datasheet Link:https://datasheets.raspberrypi.com/rpi5/raspberry-pi-5-product-brief.pdf?_gl=1*amn06*_ga*MTEzMTI3Njg1LjE3MDE5NDk3Njg.*_ga_22FD70LWDS*MTcwMTk0OTc2OS4xLjAuMTcwMTk0OTc2OS4wLjAuMA..

 

