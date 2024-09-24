RuggON Showcases its Specialized Rugged Computing for Critical Mining Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: RuggON

RuggON, an Ubiqconn company specializing in rugged mobile solutions, is participating in MINExpo 2024 from September 24th to 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada. RuggON’s innovative rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions will be exhibited at booth 3043.

RuggON will highlight its innovations in rugged technology developed to meet the rigorous demands of the mining industry. According to the company, its platforms are designed to tolerate rugged environments to support critical mining applications.

Booth highlights include vehicle mounted computers including the 12.1" VX-601, 10.4" VULCAN, and 7" Vortex, as well as the 10.1" PX501 rugged tablets that operate in high dust levels, extreme temperatures, and intense vibrations. Real-time communication and data transmission is supported

“Our participation in MINExpo 2024 underscores our commitment to providing the best rugged computing solutions for mining professionals,” said Tim Tsai, North America CEO of Ubiqconn (RuggON's parent company). “We are eager to demonstrate how our products can enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity in the mining industry.”

For more information, visit ruggon.com.