Visit Aetina at Computex 2023

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 22, 2023

Image Credit: Aetina

New Taipei City, Taiwan. Visit Aetina (booth I0810) at Computex 2023 to view its innovative computing platforms, hardware, and software tools for AIoT. Designed for use in differing verticals, the booth highlights will feature next-generation GPUs, ASIC-based AI accelerators and AI computers, as well as platforms developed with NVIDIA Jetson Orin system-on-modules (SoMs). Booth demonstrations combining Aetina’s solutions with its AI ecosystem partners will be available during the show.

Aetina leverages NVIDIA Ampere architecture within its Mobile PCI Express Module (MXM) form factor. Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips are supported in Aetina’s computing systems which will be on display during the exposition. The GPUs were developed for real-time inference analysis and can improve existing computing capacity. 

The latest Jetson series systems and platforms from Aetina take advantage of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, and Orin Nano SoMs, and designed in differing form factors including a fanless model for more flexible options. 

The AI inference platform from Aetina is an x86 embedded computer containing two M.2 AI accelerators built with ASIC chips and two passively cooled GPUs. Maintenance is minimized do to the chassis design. It lessens the load for cleaning, replacing cooling fans,  and adding and removing hardware.

In-Booth Solution Demos Include:

  • Smart EV chargers
  • Multi-video analytics
  • AI intrusion detection

The demonstrations will leverage Aetina’s computing powers combined with its partners’ AI properties.

For more information, visit aetina.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

