You are Invited to IBASE Global Partner Gathering Product Showcase at Computex

Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Global Partner Gathering product showcase event is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our private product showcase will be displayed at the Grande Luxe Banquet in Nangang Taipei, Taiwan from 30 to 31 May 2023. The location is conveniently situated just a 5-minute walk from the Nangang Exhibition Hall, where the Computex exhibition takes place. You can expect a comfortable and spacious visiting area, where our experts will be available to provide you with clear product introductions.

We will be demonstrating our brand-new products, which include the latest 13th Gen Intel Core-based embedded boards and systems, AMD EPYC 9004-based motherboard, and NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-based system solutions. In addition, some of our successful ODM cases, such as the smart parking meter, AIoT medical system, and outdoor entertainment panel PC will be displayed. You will also have the chance to view our full range of Intel/AMD based networking solutions, including network and uCPE/SD-WAN appliances.

During the event, our product and account managers will be available on site to discuss your specific requirements and how we can provide you with efficient and time-to-market solutions. Register NOW and come join us!

https://www.ibase.com.tw/en/news/category/0/You_are_invited_to_IBASE_Global_Partner_Gathering_Product_Showcase

IBASE Technology Inc.

Bldg. G, 11F, No. 3-1, Yuan Qu St., Nangang, Taipei, Taiwan

Tel: +886-2-26557588

[email protected]