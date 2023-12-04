Embedded Computing Design

Connect Tech: Polaris Embedded System with NVIDIA®️ Jetson Orin™️ NX

December 04, 2023

Product

Image Credit: Connect Tech

Product Description:

Harnessing the Jetson Orin™️ NX and built for robotics, smart city and autonomous machines, the rugged Polaris system provides a wide range of connectivity in an IP6 rated package.

Highlights: 

  • Pre-integrated with Jetson Orin™️ NX
  • 8-core Arm®️ Cortex®️-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU
  • 16GB 128-bit LPDDR5 - 102.4GB/s
  • 1x 4K60 (H.265), 3x 4K30 (H.265), 6x 1080p60 (H.265), 12x 1080p30 (H.265)
  • 2x CAN FD Port
  • 2x Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps)

Product Website Link:https://connecttech.com/product/polaris-embedded-system-with-nvidia-jetson-orin-nx/

Datasheet Link:https://connecttech.com/ftp/pdf/CTIX-00202_Polaris.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://connecttech.com/product/polaris-embedded-system-with-nvidia-jetson-orin-nx/

