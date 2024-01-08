Digi International to Showcase Innovative Embedded Solutions and Services at CES 2024

Image Credit: Digi International

Digi to host live demos of groundbreaking embedded solutions leveraging the power of connected technologies to spur growth and enhance efficiencies for critical medical, transportation, smart energy and industrial applications

DIGI INTERNATIONAL BOOTH #10371

NORTH HALL - LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, January 4, 2024 – Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, solutions and services, today announced it will showcase its latest collection of innovative embedded solutions and services at CES 2024 in booth number 10371.

With a focus on delivering superior performance and unparalleled reliability, Digi’s solutions enhance and transform the IoT landscape by enabling businesses to harness the power of connected technologies to drive go-to-market strategies and growth.

Digi’s presence at CES 2024 promises a captivating showcase of its latest innovations across critical sectors — underscoring the company's commitment to supporting the goals of OEMs in designing innovative, secure, and easy-to-manage IoT devices that meet market demands.

Notable demonstrations to be conducted at Digi’s booth include:

Digi XBee® Sensor Lab

An engaging presentation of an edge-to-cloud sensing solution, simulating smart sensors in different environments, the XBee Sensor Lab allows attendees to get hands-on with sensors and see the data changing on a dynamic display in real time — processing and transmitting data over the LTE cellular network with Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular modems.

EV Charging Solutions

In collaboration with Versinetics, Digi has created a simulated EV charging station and will showcase how Digi ConnectCore® system-on-modules provide control, management and display capabilities.



In collaboration with Versinetics, Digi has created a simulated EV charging station and will showcase how Digi ConnectCore® system-on-modules provide control, management and display capabilities. Digi XBee LR — Digi’s Solution for LoRaWAN

Digi will be demonstrating a device-to-cloud LoRaWAN product solution at CES 2024. Our Digi XBee LR demonstration will help answer your questions about LoRaWAN and more importantly how to launch a successful IoT product with it.

Additionally, Digi will showcase exciting new collaborative solutions with SparkFun, a Digi value-added reseller. SparkFun recently released MicroPython libraries for their line of Qwiic Sensors. This enables the sensors to interact with the Digi XBee Sensor Lab to create a system of smart sensors that gather data at the edge.

“We are thrilled to exhibit a wide range of innovative embedded solutions and services at CES 2024,” said Bob Blumenscheid, Senior Product Manager at Digi International. “From live demos showcasing the wireless capabilities of the XBee Sensor Lab to collaborative endeavors like our EV charging station demo with Versinetics and the unveiling of our seamless Digi XBee LR LPWAN solution, we take immense pride in advancing the IoT landscape, empowering enterprises and driving innovation in important verticals.”

Digi's latest cutting-edge embedded Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are revolutionizing the way people, machines and processes interact. This is due in no small part to Digi Remote Manager®, which serves as the central command center for intelligent networks. Network connectivity serves as the foundation for unlocking the full potential of these technologies, positioning Digi as a leading provider of advanced networking solutions that seamlessly integrate software, hardware, and services for enterprises.

CES 2024 will be held January 9th to 12th, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information, visit Digi International at Booth #10371 in the North Hall or visit: www.digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit https://www.digi.com.