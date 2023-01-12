IAR Systems Teaches You The 12 Fundamentals of Embedded Software Development

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Uppsala, Sweden. IAR Systems is offering embedded designers a free and complete case study on, The 12 Fundamentals of Embedded Software Development. The e-book takes an open look at the challenges embedded developers face and facilitates them on a journey to learn how to utilize the 12 Fundamentals in their solutions. The fundamentals will help reduce cost through code implementation.

As you read through the e-book, you will learn actionable items such as, how to increase productivity with DevOps, and how to effectively speed up the safety certification process for embedded software. It also gives information on total expenses for the ROI and total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Making our collective knowledge available in a compact format like an e-book was gratifying for us”, said Rafael Taubinger, Senior Product Marketing Manager at IAR Systems and principal author of the e-book. “In the form of a case study, we were also able to get really concrete use cases. So with this, we hope to provide developers with the most important and helpful insights for successful software projects.”

IAR Systems’ e-book “The 12 Fundamentals of Embedded Software Development” is available for free download at https://www.iar.com/globalassets/e-book.pdf.

*(Editors Note: The 12 Fundamentals of Embedded Software Development”) were penned by a group of experts at IAR Systems with many years of technical expertise and industry experience. Rafael Taubinger, Senior Product Marketing Manager, is the principal author and was assisted by four contributors: Anders Holmberg, CTO of IAR Systems; David Källberg, FAE Manager EMEA; Shawn Prestridge, FAE Manager US; Hyun-Do Lee, Sales Manager. They all bring their different perspectives and expertise on embedded software development.