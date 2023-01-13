Embedded Computing Design

MicroEJ Improves UI with its Secure IoT Solutions

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 13, 2023

News

MicroEJ Improves UI with its Secure IoT Solutions

Boston, Massachusetts. MicroEJ attended CES 2023 and showcased how it leverages the combination of Managed-C programming language and its containerized MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE) for efficient and secure connected devices. The mix of Managed-C to MicroEJ’s multi-language architecture completely utilizes the adaptability of C without the hassles of secure memory management and multi-task synchronization.

Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO, MicroEJ, points out,“Support of Managed-C represents a major step forward for device manufacturers seeking more security, reliability, and ease of use. Developers can reduce complexity and ensure security by running a Managed-C application in a safe container.”

Benefits of Managed-C and MicroEJ’s VEE for Business Automation includes:

  • Managed-C Reduces Manufacturer Risk and Support
  • Managed-C Integrates Easily with IoT Protocols

Dr. Rivard continues,“Manufacturers can easily reuse their existing specific assets – such as business algorithms, integrate IoT protocols, and update them on-the-fly when necessary, without having to interrupt the device. It ensures that software components are always up-to-date and provides a fast and easy way to patch vulnerabilities before they are exploited.”

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
Security
Topic Tags
Analog & Power
GigaDevice’s GD32F470/F427/F425 High-Performance MCUs for High-End Market Needs

January 13, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Image Provided by Polar Electro
Watch out for Polar Electro's and MicroEJ's Advanced Healthcare Wearables

January 6, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
IoT Medical Device Security Risks and Mitigation

December 22, 2022

MORE
IoT
Innovating to Drive Massive Cellular IoT Adoption: Where Relationships Matter

January 12, 2023

MORE