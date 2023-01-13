MicroEJ Improves UI with its Secure IoT Solutions

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Boston, Massachusetts. MicroEJ attended CES 2023 and showcased how it leverages the combination of Managed-C programming language and its containerized MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE) for efficient and secure connected devices. The mix of Managed-C to MicroEJ’s multi-language architecture completely utilizes the adaptability of C without the hassles of secure memory management and multi-task synchronization.

Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO, MicroEJ, points out,“Support of Managed-C represents a major step forward for device manufacturers seeking more security, reliability, and ease of use. Developers can reduce complexity and ensure security by running a Managed-C application in a safe container.”

Benefits of Managed-C and MicroEJ’s VEE for Business Automation includes:

Managed-C Reduces Manufacturer Risk and Support

Managed-C Integrates Easily with IoT Protocols

Dr. Rivard continues,“Manufacturers can easily reuse their existing specific assets – such as business algorithms, integrate IoT protocols, and update them on-the-fly when necessary, without having to interrupt the device. It ensures that software components are always up-to-date and provides a fast and easy way to patch vulnerabilities before they are exploited.”