MicroEJ Improves UI with its Secure IoT Solutions
January 13, 2023
News
Boston, Massachusetts. MicroEJ attended CES 2023 and showcased how it leverages the combination of Managed-C programming language and its containerized MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE) for efficient and secure connected devices. The mix of Managed-C to MicroEJ’s multi-language architecture completely utilizes the adaptability of C without the hassles of secure memory management and multi-task synchronization.
Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO, MicroEJ, points out,“Support of Managed-C represents a major step forward for device manufacturers seeking more security, reliability, and ease of use. Developers can reduce complexity and ensure security by running a Managed-C application in a safe container.”
Benefits of Managed-C and MicroEJ’s VEE for Business Automation includes:
- Managed-C Reduces Manufacturer Risk and Support
- Managed-C Integrates Easily with IoT Protocols
Dr. Rivard continues,“Manufacturers can easily reuse their existing specific assets – such as business algorithms, integrate IoT protocols, and update them on-the-fly when necessary, without having to interrupt the device. It ensures that software components are always up-to-date and provides a fast and easy way to patch vulnerabilities before they are exploited.”