MIKROE at embedded world 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by MIKROE Like every year, we will be a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in Nuremberg, embedded world 2022 - from 21st to 23rd of June 2022.

Our team of proven experts will be there during the entire conference at Hall 4 - stand 104. We will be presenting a mix of our most well-established and new products so you can count on seeing and hearing more about:

Planet Debug - hardware embedded remote programming/debugging with live streaming,

UNI-DS v8 - universal development board,

UNI CODEGRIP – world‘s first programmer and debugger over WiFi,

Click boards™ - the biggest collection of add-on boards in the world,

NECTO Studio – multi-architectural IDE which has been taking the world by storm!

This exhibition is crucial for anyone and everyone involved in the embedded landscape and it will cover topics ranging from security for electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things all the way to e-mobility and energy efficiency.

We will keep you updated on everything and we can't wait to meet you all. If you want to get free tickets and learn more about the embedded world itself, you can visit the official page.