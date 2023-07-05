NVIDIA Powered Industrial IoT Controller Released from ASRock

Image Credit: ASRock Taipei, Taiwan. ASRock Industrial announced its compact iEP-6010E Series Industrial IoT Controller leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/ Jetson Orin Nano system-on-module (SOM) with up to 100 SPARSE (50 DENSE) INT8 TOPS, two USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (one with locking feature), two USB 2.0, and two Gigabit LAN in Basic SKU, or PoE SKU with up to two IEEE 802.3AF PoE for camera deployment.

The iEP-6010E Series is ideal for rugged environments with power input of 12V to 36V wide range DC with 80V Surge Protection, OVP, UVP, OCP, Reverse Protection, and operating temperatures between -25°C to 60°C. The solution is combined in a 55 x 170 x 134mm for Basic SKU and 68 x 170 x 134mm (W x H x D) for PoE/5G SKU.

The iEP-6010E Series support configurations including:

iEP-6010E based on NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SOM with 16GB 128-bit LPDDR5

iEP-6011E based on NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SOM with 8GB 128-bit LPDDR5

iEP-6012E based on NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano SOM with 8GB 128-bit LPDDR5

iEP-6013E based on NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano SOM with 4GB 64-bit LPDDR5

The Orin NX SOM has one HDMI 2.0, as the Orin Nano SOM supports HDMI 1.4, they both include, one RS-232, one RS-232/422/485 serial ports as well as proprietary IOs- one DB15 connector highlighting proprietary design by DIO, integrating signals for Power/GND and Remote Power Button/Reset, and one DB15 connector including I2C, SPI, CANBUS interface and Power/GND pins, designed for embedded applications.

Storage capabilities include support for one M.2 Key M (2280) for PCIe Gen 4x4 on iEP-6010E/iEP-6011E and Gen 3x4 on iEP-6012E/iEP-6013E for NVMe SSD storage, with one available Micro SD card slot.

Expansions for wireless communications and advanced-level RF include one M.2 Key B socket (3042/3052) for optional 5G modules or 4G LTE module on 5G SKU. An M.2 Key E socket (2230) for Wi-Fi support is optional for all SKUs.

ASRock’s iEP-6010E Series is designed to handle real-time AI video processing at the edge including application areas, optical inspection, autonomous operation, traffic management, and public safety,

“With the increasing variety and inspirations in Edge AI applications, it is exciting for ASRock Industrial to extend our new product lineup, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson platform, by introducing the iEP-6010E Series. This release demonstrates our commitment to meeting the expanding breadth and depth for AI application requirements worldwide.” said James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial.

For more information, visit asrockind.com.