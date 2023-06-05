Embedded Computing Design

NXP Recognizes Qbic's Innovations at Computex '23

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 05, 2023

News

Image Credit: Qbic

During the keynote address, "Shaping Ecosystems to Master Complexity," at Computex 2023, NXP Executive Vice President Rafael Sotomayor highlighted the innovations Qbic technology has brought to the NXP ecosystem.

Qbic is a registerd Independent Design House with NXP Semiconductors to seamlessly integrate the following benefits into user’s NXP environments.

  • Efficient Project Deployment
  • Faster Time-to-Market
  • Unique, NXP-Endorsed Products
  • NXP-Certified Design and Production

Qbic offers the Luminen series providing a customized smart control solution. The series supports four distinct sizes making it ideal for smart homes and hotels.

For more information about Qbic Technology and the Luminen series, visit qbictechnology.com.

To learn more about NXP, visit nxp.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Consumer - Consumer Networking
Consumer - Smart Home Tech
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial - Motor Control
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: DFI
Computex '23 Sees DFI Partner Up with 5GIoTLead Technology Innovating Smart Cities

June 2, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
SEGGER Adds ARM64 Simulator to Embedded Studio for Arm

May 26, 2023

MORE
Storage
The Misunderstood WORM – Securing Data with the Flash Controller

May 25, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: EdgeX
Significantly enhanced usability and security features in newest version of EdgeX, the industry’s leading open-source edge data platform

June 1, 2023

MORE