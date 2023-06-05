NXP Recognizes Qbic's Innovations at Computex '23
June 05, 2023
News
During the keynote address, "Shaping Ecosystems to Master Complexity," at Computex 2023, NXP Executive Vice President Rafael Sotomayor highlighted the innovations Qbic technology has brought to the NXP ecosystem.
Qbic is a registerd Independent Design House with NXP Semiconductors to seamlessly integrate the following benefits into user’s NXP environments.
- Efficient Project Deployment
- Faster Time-to-Market
- Unique, NXP-Endorsed Products
- NXP-Certified Design and Production
Qbic offers the Luminen series providing a customized smart control solution. The series supports four distinct sizes making it ideal for smart homes and hotels.
For more information about Qbic Technology and the Luminen series, visit qbictechnology.com.
To learn more about NXP, visit nxp.com.