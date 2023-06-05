NXP Recognizes Qbic's Innovations at Computex '23

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Qbic During the keynote address, "Shaping Ecosystems to Master Complexity," at Computex 2023, NXP Executive Vice President Rafael Sotomayor highlighted the innovations Qbic technology has brought to the NXP ecosystem.

Qbic is a registerd Independent Design House with NXP Semiconductors to seamlessly integrate the following benefits into user’s NXP environments.

Efficient Project Deployment

Faster Time-to-Market

Unique, NXP-Endorsed Products

NXP-Certified Design and Production

Qbic offers the Luminen series providing a customized smart control solution. The series supports four distinct sizes making it ideal for smart homes and hotels.

