Embedded Executive: A Banner Year for Z-Wave, Z-Wave Alliance

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

It’s been a very successful year for the Z-Wave Alliance. If you have any doubts about that statement, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spoke to Avi Rosenthal, the Chairman of the Alliance.



Avi rattled off a long list of achievements for the organization, including a new spec, an unplug fest, and many new products. These endeavors all transcend nicely into wins for the community. That means developers have more/better options when it comes to wireless devices.