Embedded Executive: A Banner Year for Z-Wave, Z-Wave Alliance

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

January 22, 2025

It’s been a very successful year for the Z-Wave Alliance. If you have any doubts about that statement, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spoke to Avi Rosenthal, the Chairman of the Alliance. 

Avi rattled off a long list of achievements for the organization, including a new spec, an unplug fest, and many new products. These endeavors all transcend nicely into wins for the community. That means developers have more/better options when it comes to wireless devices.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

