TDK Shows Off Wireless Data and Power Transfer through Metal

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

At CES, TDK unveiled its Acoustic Data Link (ADL) technology that is designed for the wireless transmission of power and data through metal.

Obviously, this kind of wireless transmission would be a great book to embedded systems designers, but in the past such wireless transmission systems suffered from too much loss of energy or data degradation to be feasible at scale.

With this new method, TDK says that it’s solved these and several other issues. They claim wireless data transmission through metal up to 10 kbit/s, electrical power supply up to 30 mW, the potential to transmit data through metal up to 50 mm thick, and possible power supply through metal up to 30 mm. It’s compatible with RFID and NFC standards and comes in a small form factor at 14 x 11 mm).

Acoustic Data Link Technology

The Acoustic Data Link (ADL) is a wireless through-metal communication technology that enables data transmission and power supply through metal walls. Two opposed piezo-based transducers convert electric waves into acoustic waves that penetrate solid metals. Integrated reader and transponder ICs enable bidirectional RFID and NFC signal transmission and parallel power supply to operate sensors inside metal-shielded chambers.

Multiple sensors can be operated simultaneously, the company says, including sensor power supply and sensor data monitoring.

The ADL can be used for wireless sensing and actuating in metal-shielded environments where RFID, NFC, or Bluetooth doesn’t work, in pressurized housings, vessels, metal pipes, bioreactors, and for ID identification and data read-out from metal housings.

There are lots of potential applications here, but TDK identified the ones with which they’re primarily engaging. These include:

Wireless sensor operation and monitoring: ADL enables communication from and into metal shielded housings where RF signals do not work

Sensor operation in pressurized vessels: Ideal for data monitoring in biotech, pharmaceutical, or chemical reactors

ID identification through metal: ADL provides RFID and NFC protocols through metal walls

Wireless safety data monitoring: For EV batteries when being disconnected from the vehicle

TDK offers an ADL demo kit that includes:

Acoustic links (ADL links)

Reader module

Transponder