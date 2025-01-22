Flex Power Modules Upgrades BMR510 with Higher Current Capacity and Simplified VRM Design

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Flex Power Modules

Flex Power Modules enhanced its compact BMR510 2-phase integrated power stage module with improved efficiency and increases peak current from 140 A to 160 A. The solution integrates 528 µF of onboard capacitance improving transient response while reducing external component requirements and simplifying design.

Developed for enhanced AI applications, the module delivers 80 A continuous current with an adjustable voltage range of 0.5 to 1.8 V, offering the power needs of advanced CPUs, GPUs, IPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs.

The utilization of top-side cooling combined with upper-side power stages ensures thermal management and consistent performance in harsh environments. Designed for a 4.5 to 15 V input range, the module features a 0.9 cm² (0.14 in²) footprint.

The halogen-free module supports LGA or solder bump terminations for adaptable integration. It incorporates essential protections such as over-current and over-temperature safeguards, and features tri-state PWM inputs.

