Embedded Computing Design

Flex Power Modules Upgrades BMR510 with Higher Current Capacity and Simplified VRM Design

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 22, 2025

News

Image Credit: Flex Power Modules

Flex Power Modules enhanced its compact BMR510 2-phase integrated power stage module with improved efficiency and increases peak current from 140 A to 160 A. The solution integrates 528 µF of onboard capacitance improving transient response while reducing external component requirements and simplifying design.

Developed for enhanced AI applications, the module delivers 80 A continuous current with an adjustable voltage range of 0.5 to 1.8 V, offering the power needs of advanced CPUs, GPUs, IPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs.

The utilization of top-side cooling combined with upper-side power stages ensures thermal management and consistent performance in harsh environments. Designed for a 4.5 to 15 V input range, the module features a 0.9 cm² (0.14 in²) footprint.

The halogen-free module supports LGA or solder bump terminations for adaptable integration. It incorporates essential protections such as over-current and over-temperature safeguards, and features tri-state PWM inputs.

For more information, visit flexpowermodules.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

