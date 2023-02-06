Road to embedded world '23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Vecow

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Vecow

Vecow will be showcasing its one-stop edge Ai services at embedded world 2023. Visit Vecow at Booth# Hall 1, 1-440 and learn how to accelerate your AIoT application deployments.

V2X, Transportation:

The Vecow Fanless Embedded System with MXM graphics delivers the next generation of industrial-grade computers with water cooling technology while offering optimal energy efficiency on AI Inference and AI-powered transportation applications.

Public Security:

Vecows Edge AI Computing is integrated with a compact AI accelerator for video recognition application.

M2M:

VHub ESG Solution acts as an intelligent digital factory accelerator and expediates requirements of the SDGs, including carbon intensity, facility management, optimized productivity, and workforce management.

Robotic Control:

The Vecow workstation-grade computing environment leverages latest Intel cores with NVIDIA Jetson product portfolio for edge AI applications.

For more information, visit vecow.com.