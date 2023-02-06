Road to embedded world '23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Vecow
Vecow will be showcasing its one-stop edge Ai services at embedded world 2023. Visit Vecow at Booth# Hall 1, 1-440 and learn how to accelerate your AIoT application deployments.
V2X, Transportation:
- The Vecow Fanless Embedded System with MXM graphics delivers the next generation of industrial-grade computers with water cooling technology while offering optimal energy efficiency on AI Inference and AI-powered transportation applications.
Public Security:
- Vecows Edge AI Computing is integrated with a compact AI accelerator for video recognition application.
M2M:
VHub ESG Solution acts as an intelligent digital factory accelerator and expediates requirements of the SDGs, including carbon intensity, facility management, optimized productivity, and workforce management.
Robotic Control:
- The Vecow workstation-grade computing environment leverages latest Intel cores with NVIDIA Jetson product portfolio for edge AI applications.
