May 03, 2022

SemsoTec Announces Power Base VC, a High-Performance Embedded Platform 
Image Provided by SemsoTec

The Power Base VC is based on Rockchip's RK3399 CPU and is designed for high-performance computing in industrial embedded applications.

The platform is equipped with a Dual Core Cortex-A72 and a Quad Core Cortex-A53 as well as a 3D graphics engine Arm (C) Mail-T860MP4. Memory starting at 4GB and various flash memory configurations are available.

 The Power Base VC features Wifi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, HDMI 2.0a, eDP 1.3, MIPI, USB Type-C, USB2.1 and more. The embedded platform offers CAN FD connectivity, NFC transceiver and mPCIe socket for GSM modules, supports passive cooling and offers a wide supply voltage range from 12 to 48 volts.

Operating systems supported are Debian 9 or, if required, Yocto or Debian 10.

The Power Base VC has a size of 124x85x23mm.

In addition to the Power Base VC, a high-resolution 7" sunlight-readable MIPI display with multi-touch is available.

The Power Base VC is ideal for use in industrial machine control (e.g. control terminal, sensor readout, motion control), edge computing (e.g. video analysis or pre-processing, data aggregation), video source for digital signage, kiosk applications, gateways or smart home applications.

