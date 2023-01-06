The Incredible Shrinking ASROCK NUC 1300 BOX/ NUCS 1300 BOX Series

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Taipei, Taiwan. ASROCK Industrial released its NUC 1300/D5 BOX, NUC 1300/D4 BOX, and NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series powered by 13th Gen Intel Core Processors (Raptor Lake-P). The “tiny but mighty” series includes a hybrid framework with support up to 12 cores (4P+8E) with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series

The NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series runs 13th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 Processors (Raptor Lake-P) specifically for slim designs. The NUCS/D4 Box family includes two SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 MHz up to 64GB, up to 4K quad-display by two HDMI 2.0b, two DP1.4a (from Type C), one 2.5G LAN, and WiFi 6E for efficient connectivity. A 12-19V DC-in jack design with TPM 2.0 is integrated into the 110.0 x 117.5 x 38mm fanned form factor.

I/Os include:

One USB4

Five USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type C and A)

One M.2 Key M (2242/2280) for storage

The NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series was conceived for the following retail solutions in mind, digital signage, kiosk, POS, and enhanced gaming and office boost on PCs.

NUC 1300/D5 BOX Series and NUC 1300/D4 BOX Series

Included in the NUC 1300/D5 BOX Series, the NUC BOX-1360P/D5 and NUC BOX-1340P/D5 with Intel Core i7/i5 Processors (Raptor Lake-P) for blending hybrid architectures of 4 P-cores and 8 E-cores within an environment needing dual channel DDR5-4800 MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 64GB, 4K quad displays through one HDMI 2.0b, one DP 2.1 (from USB4), and two DP 1.4a (one from Type C) with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Embedded in the 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm compartment is a 19V/90W power adapter, 12-19V DC-in jack, and hardware security provided by TPM 2.0.

I/Os include:

One USB4

Four USB 3.2 Gen2 ports

One M.2 Key M (2242/2260/2280)

One SATA 3.0

2.5G dual-LAN and WiFi-6E

The NUC 1300/D4 BOX Series

The NUC BOX-1360P/D4 and NUC BOX-1340P/D4 is also powered by Intel with dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 64GB, quad-display by way of one HDMI 2.0b, and three DP 1.4a over two type C for optimized 4K resolution. Energy is provided by the same 12-19V DC-in jack with a 19V/90W power adaptor as the NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series, and contains TPM 2.0.

I/Os include:

One USB4

Four USB 3.2 Gen 2

Two Intel 2.5G LAN

One M.2 Key E (Wifi-6E)

One M.2 Key M (2242/2260/2280)

SATA 3.0

“With the industry-leading features of 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors (Raptor Lake-P), particularly the first DDR5 support that ensures faster performance, higher memory bandwidth, and better power efficiency covered in a smaller dimension,” said James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial. “ASRock Industrial’s NUC 1300 BOX/ NUCS 1300 BOX Series are expected to effectively integrate these features to reach new heights in ranged applications while leading in time-to-market as one of the first 13th Gen Intel® CPU Powered Mini PCs.”

For more information, visit ASROCK's Website Product Page.