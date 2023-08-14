12 GHz Wi-Fi 6E Devices from Fairview Microwave

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Fairview Microwave

Irvine, California. Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics subsidiary, released a new series of Wi-Fi 6E components that deliver 10 watts power rating with frequency up to 12GHz. The devices use general connectivity inputs such as, Type N and TNC for a flexible solution. Supplemental attenuators range from 1 dB up to 30 dB.

“Our latest Wi-Fi 6E components will help our customers achieve unrivaled speed and efficiency, said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. “These products showcase our dedication to delivering top-of-the-line, versatile and future-ready wireless solutions.”

The devices are encased in brass and stainless-steel shells for enhanced reliability and optimized performance. The Wi-Fi 6E Components are designed with future adaptability in mind.

For more information, visit Infinite Electronics.