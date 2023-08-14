Embedded Computing Design

12 GHz Wi-Fi 6E Devices from Fairview Microwave

By Chad Cox

August 14, 2023

12 GHz Wi-Fi 6E Devices from Fairview Microwave
Image Credit: Fairview Microwave

Irvine, California. Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics subsidiary, released a new series of Wi-Fi 6E components that deliver 10 watts power rating with frequency up to 12GHz. The devices use general connectivity inputs such as, Type N and TNC for a flexible solution. Supplemental attenuators range from 1 dB up to 30 dB.

“Our latest Wi-Fi 6E components will help our customers achieve unrivaled speed and efficiency, said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. “These products showcase our dedication to delivering top-of-the-line, versatile and future-ready wireless solutions.”

The devices are encased in brass and stainless-steel shells for enhanced reliability and optimized performance.  The Wi-Fi 6E Components are designed with future adaptability in mind.

For more information, visit Infinite Electronics

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

