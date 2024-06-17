ATTEND Introduced its Next-Gen MXM 3.0 Connectors for the Edge
June 17, 2024
News
ATTEND launched its high-density PCIe 125B-78C00 and 125A-78C00 MXM connectors to meet the expanding demand for high-performance server system architectures. Featuring a sophisticated design, the devices offer an efficient interface between the carrier board and SMARC, or Qseven modules, ensuring smooth transmission of all I/O signals. With a 0.50 mm pitch, the connector delivers 314 pins for SMARC, and 230 pins for Qseven specifications, safeguarding signal reliability across USB, SATA, PCIe, LVDS, eDP, MIPI, and Ethernet standards.
Features:
- Compatible with the MXM 3.0/2.0 standard
- Mating area: 0.5 mm pitch, space-saving
- 7.8 mm height, module board mating height 5.0 mm from main board
- Carrier connector 314 pins for SMARC specification
- Carrier connector 230 pins for Qseven specification
- Ready for M2.5 nut and screw installation
- Signal integrity such as USB, SATA , PCIe , LVDS , eDP , MIPI , and Ethernet
Ideal Applications
- Embedded systems
- Edge computing
- Industrial PCs
- Servers
- Box PCs
- Routers
- Switches
- Notebook PCs
For more information, visit attend.com.tw.