ATTEND Introduced its Next-Gen MXM 3.0 Connectors for the Edge

By Chad Cox

June 17, 2024

Image Credit: ATTEND

ATTEND launched its high-density PCIe 125B-78C00 and 125A-78C00 MXM connectors to meet the expanding demand for high-performance server system architectures. Featuring a sophisticated design, the devices offer an efficient interface between the carrier board and SMARC, or Qseven modules, ensuring smooth transmission of all I/O signals. With a 0.50 mm pitch, the connector delivers 314 pins for SMARC, and 230 pins for Qseven specifications, safeguarding signal reliability across USB, SATA, PCIe, LVDS, eDP, MIPI, and Ethernet standards.

Features:

  • Compatible with the MXM 3.0/2.0 standard
  • Mating area: 0.5 mm pitch, space-saving
  • 7.8 mm height, module board mating height 5.0 mm from main board
  • Carrier connector 314 pins for SMARC specification
  • Carrier connector 230 pins for Qseven specification
  • Ready for M2.5 nut and screw installation
  • Signal integrity such as USB, SATA , PCIe , LVDS , eDP , MIPI , and Ethernet

Ideal Applications

  • Embedded systems
  • Edge computing
  • Industrial PCs
  • Servers
  • Box PCs
  • Routers
  • Switches
  • Notebook PCs

For more information, visit attend.com.tw.

Industrial
