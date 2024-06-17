ATTEND Introduced its Next-Gen MXM 3.0 Connectors for the Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ATTEND

ATTEND launched its high-density PCIe 125B-78C00 and 125A-78C00 MXM connectors to meet the expanding demand for high-performance server system architectures. Featuring a sophisticated design, the devices offer an efficient interface between the carrier board and SMARC, or Qseven modules, ensuring smooth transmission of all I/O signals. With a 0.50 mm pitch, the connector delivers 314 pins for SMARC, and 230 pins for Qseven specifications, safeguarding signal reliability across USB, SATA, PCIe, LVDS, eDP, MIPI, and Ethernet standards.

Features:

Compatible with the MXM 3.0/2.0 standard

Mating area: 0.5 mm pitch, space-saving

7.8 mm height, module board mating height 5.0 mm from main board

Carrier connector 314 pins for SMARC specification

Carrier connector 230 pins for Qseven specification

Ready for M2.5 nut and screw installation

Signal integrity such as USB, SATA , PCIe , LVDS , eDP , MIPI , and Ethernet

Ideal Applications

Embedded systems

Edge computing

Industrial PCs

Servers

Box PCs

Routers

Switches

Notebook PCs

