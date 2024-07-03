ATTEND Launches its 123A Series M.2 NGFF Connectors
July 03, 2024
News
ATTEND launched the 123A Series M.2 NGFF (Next Generation Form Factor) Connectors delivering high-speed data transmission proficiencies and compatibility with PCI Express 3.0, SATA 3.0, and USB 3.0, while being compliant with PCI-SIG PCIe M.2 specifications.
The new connectors from ATTEND support enhanced mini and half-mini card technology, offering an ideal solution for streamlined platforms.
M.2 connectors support a wide range of modules, including NVMe and SATA SSDs, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, 5G, LTE-Advanced, legacy GSM modules, and AI accelerators. The form factor facilitates the use of various I/O expansion cards and high-performance accelerator cards. M.2 connectors' flexibility supports intense compute workloads in ultrabooks, edge computing devices, and IoT gateways.
Features:
- Height range: 2.1 mm to 8.5 mm
- A, B, E, and M keying options for module cards
- One-action latch for operational efficiency and cost reduction
- PCI-SIG PCIe M.2 specification compliant
- 0.5 mm pitch featuring sixty-seven contact points
Ideal applications include data storage devices, servers, industrial PCs, IoT, gaming systems. medical devices, automotive electronics, and many more.
For more information, visit attend.com.tw.