ATTEND Launches its 123A Series M.2 NGFF Connectors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ATTEND

ATTEND launched the 123A Series M.2 NGFF (Next Generation Form Factor) Connectors delivering high-speed data transmission proficiencies and compatibility with PCI Express 3.0, SATA 3.0, and USB 3.0, while being compliant with PCI-SIG PCIe M.2 specifications.

The new connectors from ATTEND support enhanced mini and half-mini card technology, offering an ideal solution for streamlined platforms.

M.2 connectors support a wide range of modules, including NVMe and SATA SSDs, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, 5G, LTE-Advanced, legacy GSM modules, and AI accelerators. The form factor facilitates the use of various I/O expansion cards and high-performance accelerator cards. M.2 connectors' flexibility supports intense compute workloads in ultrabooks, edge computing devices, and IoT gateways.

Features:

Height range: 2.1 mm to 8.5 mm

A, B, E, and M keying options for module cards

One-action latch for operational efficiency and cost reduction

PCI-SIG PCIe M.2 specification compliant

0.5 mm pitch featuring sixty-seven contact points

Ideal applications include data storage devices, servers, industrial PCs, IoT, gaming systems. medical devices, automotive electronics, and many more.

For more information, visit attend.com.tw.