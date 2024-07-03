Embedded Computing Design

ATTEND Launches its 123A Series M.2 NGFF Connectors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 03, 2024

Image Credit: ATTEND

ATTEND launched the 123A Series M.2 NGFF (Next Generation Form Factor) Connectors delivering high-speed data transmission proficiencies and compatibility with PCI Express 3.0, SATA 3.0, and USB 3.0, while being compliant with PCI-SIG PCIe M.2 specifications.

The new connectors from ATTEND support enhanced mini and half-mini card technology, offering an ideal solution for streamlined platforms.

M.2 connectors support a wide range of modules, including NVMe and SATA SSDs, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, 5G, LTE-Advanced, legacy GSM modules, and AI accelerators. The form factor facilitates the use of various I/O expansion cards and high-performance accelerator cards. M.2 connectors' flexibility supports intense compute workloads in ultrabooks, edge computing devices, and IoT gateways.

Features:

  • Height range: 2.1 mm to 8.5 mm
  • A, B, E, and M keying options for module cards
  • One-action latch for operational efficiency and cost reduction
  • PCI-SIG PCIe M.2 specification compliant
  • 0.5 mm pitch featuring sixty-seven contact points

Ideal applications include data storage devices, servers, industrial PCs, IoT, gaming systems. medical devices, automotive electronics, and many more.

For more information, visit  attend.com.tw.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

