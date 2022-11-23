Connect Fieldbus Through Software with RT-Labs U-PHY

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by RT-Labs

Gothenburg, Sweden. RT-Labs launched its U-Phy software-centric solution for utilizing Fieldbus industrial communication protocol using Profinet and EtherCAT on open hardware devices. Included is a modifiable application programming interface (API) and the ability to target code for differing communication protocols.

RT-Labs has added an evaluation board, and an open hardware design (Module01) for ready-to-use U-Phy-based Fieldbus solution.

For more information:

Website: http://www.rt-labs.com/

Github: https://github.com/rtlabs-com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rt-labs