Vecow ECX-4000 Series Delivers Advanced Neural Processing and Graphics Power

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow Co., Ltd. introduced its ECX-4000 series, an innovative addition to its fanless embedded system portfolio. The solution leverages the Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Processors (Arrow Lake) and Intel W880 PCH making it suitable for AI-powered edge applications such as in-vehicle computing, intelligent logistics, smart city, public security, and more.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 285, 7 265, and 5 245 processors, the ECX-4000 series introduces a modern hybrid architecture with up to 24 cores. It supports a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) able to manage robust AI workloads. The Xe LPG graphics architecture delivers up to 36 TOPS.

Features:

DDR5 6400 CSODIMM

6 LAN ports with 4 PoE+

6 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

2 external SIM card sockets

3 M.2 sockets

2 SUMIT slots (optional)

Designed for challenging industrial environments, the ECX-4000 series offers more features with its 9V to 50V redundant power input and advanced ignition power control that guarantee seamless edge workload implementation.

"The ECX-4000 series represents a significant leap forward in edge AI computing," said Judy Hu, Product Manager of Vecow's Embedded Systems & Platform Division. "As a Golden Tier member of the Intel Partner Alliance, Vecow works closely with Intel, gaining early access to the latest Intel technologies. By integrating Intel Core S-series processors, the ECX-4000 series empowers our customers to quickly dominate their target markets with sophisticated AI applications, delivering the performance, reliability, and flexibility that modern edge computing demands."

For more information, visit vecow.com.