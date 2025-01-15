Embedded Executive: A Productivity Tool From a Name You Likely Recognize, Circuit

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Tyson Tuttle left the helm of Silicon Labs a few years ago, took a little time to recharge the batteries, and now he’s back in the thick of things with a new company called Circuit.



Given its name, you might think it’s a company designing ICs, but that’s not true.



The company is building what some might call a productivity tool, but Tyson describes it as something way bigger and far more involved than that. He claims it’s a way to turn information into insights to simplify life, enhance work, and strengthen communities.



Hear all about it on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.