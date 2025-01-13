AAEON's GAR-A750E Graphics Card: A New Era of High-Fidelity Image Rendering and Multi-Resolution Video Streams

Image Credit: AAEON

Developed on the Intel Arc A750E GPU architecture, AAEON's GAR-A750E delivers 28 Xe-Cores and supports various advanced AI development frameworks built in a 236mm x 109mm x 42mm form factor. The GAR-A750E features extensive raw computing power, with a graphics turbo frequency of 2400MHz combined with the AI task acceleration capabilities of the 448 Intel XMX Engines.

With integrated Hyper Compute, Hyper Encode, and Stream Assist, Intel Deep Link Technology maximizes the Intel Arc A750E GPU's capabilities for efficient workflows and seamless multi-tasking.

Supporting PCIe Gen 4 (x16) integration, the GAR-A750E is compatible with a variety of platforms including the ATX-Q670A, MAX-Q670A, and MIX-Q670A1 motherboards, which feature the Intel Q670E Chipset and 13th Generation Intel Core CPU support.

The graphics card comes with four Ultra High Bit Rate DP 2.0 outputs (7680 x 4320@60Hz) and brings support for AV1 HW Encode/Decode, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and Vulkan APIs. According to AAEON, the GAR-A750E provides the market with a way to facilitate high-fidelity image rendering for multiple high-resolution video streams, simulations, or generative visualizations.

A five-year longevity offers a distinct advantage over other solutions leveraging the Intel Arc A750E GPU architecture. Integrated are two axial fans that enhance airflow, making integration into space-constrained embedded systems more efficient.

