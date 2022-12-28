eSOL Will Release Software Development Kits for CC-LINK IE TSN

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by eSOL

Tokyo, Japan. In Spring 2023 eSOL will issue the latest versions of its CC-Link IE TSN SDK supporting CC-Link IE TSN, specified by the CC-Link Partner Association. It proliferates a shorter development time for industrial devices supporting the standards set for CC-Link IE TSN to enable communication for factory automation and IT environments.

In conjunction with the announced CC-Link IE TSN SDK, eSOL is announcing it will release updated packages of “eSOL CC-Link IE TSN (Master) SDK” and “eSOL CC-Link IE TSN Safety SDK,” supporting the newest standard by the CC-Link Partner Association.

The perceived announcements will create an open network by:

Improved communications compatibility

Expanded connectable products

Creation of safety systems

High response performance (conforms to IEC 61508 SIL3)

For more information, visit esol.com.