eSOL Will Release Software Development Kits for CC-LINK IE TSN
December 28, 2022
News
Tokyo, Japan. In Spring 2023 eSOL will issue the latest versions of its CC-Link IE TSN SDK supporting CC-Link IE TSN, specified by the CC-Link Partner Association. It proliferates a shorter development time for industrial devices supporting the standards set for CC-Link IE TSN to enable communication for factory automation and IT environments.
In conjunction with the announced CC-Link IE TSN SDK, eSOL is announcing it will release updated packages of “eSOL CC-Link IE TSN (Master) SDK” and “eSOL CC-Link IE TSN Safety SDK,” supporting the newest standard by the CC-Link Partner Association.
The perceived announcements will create an open network by:
- Improved communications compatibility
- Expanded connectable products
- Creation of safety systems
- High response performance (conforms to IEC 61508 SIL3)
For more information, visit esol.com.