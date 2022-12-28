Embedded Computing Design

eSOL Will Release Software Development Kits for CC-LINK IE TSN

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 28, 2022

News

Image Provided by eSOL

Tokyo, Japan. In Spring 2023 eSOL will issue the latest versions of its CC-Link IE TSN SDK supporting CC-Link IE TSN, specified by the CC-Link Partner Association. It proliferates a shorter development time for industrial devices supporting the standards set for CC-Link IE TSN to enable communication for factory automation and IT environments.

In conjunction with the announced CC-Link IE TSN SDK, eSOL is announcing it will release updated packages of “eSOL CC-Link IE TSN (Master) SDK” and “eSOL CC-Link IE TSN Safety SDK,” supporting the newest standard by the CC-Link Partner Association.  

The perceived announcements will create an open network by:

  • Improved communications compatibility
  • Expanded connectable products
  • Creation of safety systems
  • High response performance (conforms to IEC 61508 SIL3)

For more information, visit esol.com.

