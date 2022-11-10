Embedded Insiders: Making Industrial IoT Interoperable on Ethernet TSN

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re speaking with Tom Burke, Global Strategic Advisor for the CC-Link Partner Association (CLPA) about the CC-Link IE TSN, the latest open industrial network TSN that enables deterministic communication on a single network architecture.



For more information on the CC Link Partner Association and how you can get started with TSN technology, visit cc-link.org

Next, we’re introducing a new series in our podcast called Dev Talk with Rich and Vin, featuring our EVP and Brand Director Rich Nass and Embedded Systems Expert, Vin D'Agostino. This week the two are discussing real-time operating systems and how to know whether you’ll need one in your design.

But first, Brandon and Rich are back with more information about what seems to be an ongoing chip shortage. A recent study from Avnet reveals that the shortage is not letting up when it comes to consumer electronics and is actually getting worse due to longer lead times for the development of chips. What’s to come next, we’ll have to wait and see.



For more research about the chip shortage from Avnet, visit: Avnet.com, and navigate to resources then research.