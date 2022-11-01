Semiconductor Innovator Becomes the Newest CLPA member

Press Release

The CC-Link Partner Association (CLPA) is welcoming Lattice Semiconductor as the latest member of its network of leading industrial automation vendors, system integrators and end users. This new collaboration will help advance interconnected industrial automation applications, enhancing their efficiency, security and safety and benefitting manufacturing industries worldwide.

The rapidly and constantly expanding CLPA membership unites key industry players to drive the development and adoption of state-of-the-art automation devices, enabling the creation of the Connected Industries of the future. These solutions are backed by the organization’s open network technologies, which provide a solid foundation for interconnectivity, interoperability and standardization among different automation products.

Compatibility with the CLPA’s industrial communications protocols is provided via hardware and software tools for product development, such as field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and intellectual property (IP) cores. Lattice, the low power programmable leader, is therefore an ideal fit within the organization, as the company’s portfolio features powerful, energy efficient integrated circuits.

Manabu Hamaguchi, Global Director at CLPA, welcomed Lattice to the organization, noting the role of the company in the semiconductor industry: “We are excited to work with Lattice. Our goal is to improve efficiency and speed up the construction of IIoT-driven smart factories with our industry leading TSN technology. We believe Lattice’s low power FPGAs and its wide range of application-specific solutions will strengthen our mission of making the Connected Industries of the future a reality today.”

Bringing Lattice into the CLPA’s membership allows automation vendors to benefit from a broader range of cutting-edge hardware and software-based solutions to offer compatibility with widely adopted and sought-after network technologies. These include CC-Link IE TSN, the first open industrial Ethernet that combines gigabit bandwidth with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to converge information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) network traffic, helping to realize the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice, comments: “As Industry 4.0 advancements continue, seamless IT and OT network interoperation, real-time control, and flexible product support are essential for security, safety, and reliability in smart factories. We look forward to collaborating with the CLPA to deliver optimized industrial networking solutions powered by our FPGA solutions and IPs, including the Lattice Automate™ solution stack and Lattice mVision™ solution stack.”

Thomas Burke, Global Advisor at CLPA, concludes: “The CLPA constantly strives to help drive competitiveness in the manufacturing sector as well as the profile of its members in the marketplace. This is achieved by supporting the development of automation devices with the advanced capabilities offered by our open network technologies. By adding Lattice to our open development ecosystem, we can help this leading company develop its business worldwide while underpinning the development of future oriented IIoT systems. We look forward to collectively building on the already impressive list of CC-Link IE TSN compatible automation devices.”

About The CC-Link Partner Association (CLPA)

The CLPA is an international organization founded in 2000, now celebrating its 20th Anniversary. Over the last 20 years, the CLPA has been dedicated to the technical development and promotion of the CC-Link open industrial network family. The CLPA's key technology is CC-Link IE TSN, the world's first open industrial Ethernet to combine gigabit bandwidth with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), making it the leading solution for Industry 4.0 applications. Currently the CLPA has over 4,100 corporate members worldwide, and more than 2,000 compatible products available from over 370 manufacturers. Around 38 million devices using CLPA technology are in use worldwide.

Anyone interested in joining the organization can apply here: https://www.cc-link.org/en/clpa/members/index.html