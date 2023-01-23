Embedded Computing Design

Telit Cinterion Validates its 5G FN980 and FN990 Series Data Cards For NVIDIA Platforms

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 23, 2023

News

Image Provided by Telit Cinterion

Irvine, California. Telit Cinterion announced the verification of its 5G FN980 and FN990 series data cards. It features an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU utilizing 8-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs.

The cards are based on the 3GPP Release 15 and 16 standards and leverage NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson AGX Orin, and Jetson Orin NX. “As a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, we are contributing our 5G cellular adapter modules to the Jetson ecosystem,” said Marco Contento, VP of product management, mobile broadband, Telit Cinterion.

Application areas where suited best include:

  • Enterprise routers
  • Industrial gateways
  • High-speed fixed wireless access Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)
  • Private LTE/5G networks
  • Video broadcasting  
  • Surveillance
  • Autonomous robotics
  • Smart cameras
  • Computer vision
  • AI/ML

Contento continues, “We are keeping pace with the speed of innovation while anticipating needs and leading innovation. When it comes to engineering solutions for AI devices and AMRs — which require networking that is reliable, low latency and high speed — our partners can trust Telit Cinterion.”

To learn more, visit telit.com/5g-data-card-sample/.

