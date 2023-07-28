Embedded Computing Design

Marotta Controls Provides CoRe Valves for Flight

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 28, 2023

News

Montville, New Jersey. Marotta Controls produced and delivered its 30,000th CoRe valve to SpaceX. The CoRe Flow Controls family of reusable solenoid valves promote reliable flow control in flight applications including altitude, propellers, and landing systems. The valves support one- to three-quarter inch lines with accommodation for helium, methane, nitrogen, and oxygen.

"We can continue to celebrate the uniqueness of our CoRe series. In fact, over the past few years, we've invested heavily in our related production capabilities in response to the growing demand," said Max Wolfinger, Vice President of Space Systems, Marotta Controls.

Presently, the CoRe series is utilized in 10 differentiated vehicle platforms in hundreds of rockets being launched a year. Ground control and deep space missions are also supported as the valves are certified Air Force Space Command's (AFSC) SMC-S-016 standard with two models, MV100X and the MV524X. being designed for cryogenic temperatures.

"Our engineering team understood what spacecraft manufacturers needed with respect to system performance, usability, and quality. We also understood the importance of rapid production and part commonality -aspects driven by the rise of commercial spaceflight programs. Our CoRe valves satisfy all of those requirements and more," ends Wolfinger.

For more information, visit marotta.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

