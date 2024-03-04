MIPI Alliance at embedded world 2024

Image Credit: MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance will be attending embedded world 2024 with twelve presentations spotlighting MIPI specifications. Presentations will showcase MIPI camera and display specifications, MIPI's significance in automotive technology, and the MIPI I3C utility and control bus.

The embedded world program includes nine MIPI-powered presentations within three Board Level Hardware Engineering tracks that will highlight MIPI I3C, MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2), MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI) and MIPI A-PHY. Three more MIPI member presentations will be featured within other sessions over the three-day event.

10 April | 11:00-12:45

MIPI I3C, The Next-Generation Utility and Control Bus Supporting Time-Critical Applications

Michele Scarlatella (MIPI Alliance)

Michele Scarlatella (MIPI Alliance) Demystifying I3C Protocol

Martin Cavallo (Binho)

Martin Cavallo (Binho) Demonstrating the Benefits of I3C Through Real World Implementations

Lars Häring (Microchip Technology)

10 April | 13:45-15:30

Challenges and Solution Supporting HiRes 13+ MP Camera Sensors within MIPI D-PHY Domain

Mark Hoopes (Lattice Semiconductor)

A MIPI DSI/CSI-2/D-PHY Deep Dive

Ali Osman Ors (NXP Semiconductors)

Ali Osman Ors (NXP Semiconductors) MIPI CSI-2 - Enabling Machine Vision in Industrial Applications

Ariel Lasry (Qualcomm), Vice Chair of the A-PHY Working Group

11 April | 09:30-11:15

MIPI A-PHY Camera Ingestion for Automotive x86 Architectures

Frederik John and Dr. Stephanie Friederich (Intel Deutschland)

Frederik John and Dr. Stephanie Friederich (Intel Deutschland) Connecting the Automotive Future: A Harsh Environment for Moving Bits

Dr. Julien Henaut (BitifEye Test Solutions) and Eyran Lida (Valens Semiconductor)

Dr. Julien Henaut (BitifEye Test Solutions) and Eyran Lida (Valens Semiconductor) MIPI A-PHY v2.0 Automotive SerDes Interface - Supporting Software-Defined Vehicles and Next-Generation Centralized Automotive E/E Architectures

Edo Cohen (Valens Semiconductor), Co-Chair of the MIPI A-PHY Working Group

9 April | 16:00 - 16:30

Centralizing Radar Processing with High-Speed Connectivity

Edo Cohen (Valens Semiconductor)

Session 2.12 Wireless 2 - Connectivity Solutions

11 April | 15:00 - 15:30

Reducing the Microcontroller Pin Count by Utilizing its I3C Interface for Debugging

Ingo Rohloff (Lauterbach)

