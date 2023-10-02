Embedded Computing Design

Revolutionizing Agriculture - AVerMedia's Advanced D115WOXB Box PC Enhancing In-Calf Cow Safety

October 02, 2023

Whitepaper

The AVerMedia Box PC D115WOXB can be deployed as a tailored, dependable, and technologically advanced solution for enhancing pregnant cow monitoring in the farming industry, as well as other related applications.


With AVerMedia's industry-leading expertise and commitment to client satisfaction, the client is empowered to elevate their cow pregnancy monitoring practices, guaranteeing the well-being and security of their livestock throughout the gestation period.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Analog & Power
Enhancing Android App Video Features with HDR Support

September 27, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Medical Marvels: The Pairing of Wireless Devices and Connectivity

September 26, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Application Highlight: Everspin EMxxLX MRAM Brings Robust Memory to PLC and Industrial Robotics

October 3, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW5557x Wi-Fi 6 tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 SoC

September 5, 2023

MORE