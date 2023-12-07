RT-Thread: RT-Thread*Renesas*LVGL HMI Board

Product

Image Credit: RT-Thread

Product Description:

This is a high-cost-performance graphic evaluation kit brought to you by RT-Thread in collaboration with Renesas and LVGL. Say goodbye to traditional HMI + main control board hardware and hello to the full capabilities of HMI + IoT + control with just one set of hardware. With Renesas’ high-performance RA6M3 chip and RT-Thread+LVGL software ecosystem at its core, the HMI Board packs a punch with its strong hardware performance and rich software ecosystem. This makes it easier than ever for developers to create cutting-edge GUI smart hardware products.

Highlights:

2D Acceleration

JPEG Hardware Decoding

High Cost-effective M4 Chip

Graphic Evaluation Tool

Product Website Link:https://rt-thread.medium.com/pre-order-2d-acceleration-jpeg-hardware-decoding-high-cost-effective-m4-chip-graphic-evaluation-b2f27a20c8d6

Datasheet Link:https://github.com/RT-Thread/rt-thread/tree/master/bsp/renesas/ra6m3-hmi-board

Buy It Now Link:https://bit.ly/3PsBS94

