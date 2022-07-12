Dataforth Introduces Two High-Accuracy, Rugged IoT Energy Monitoring Modules

Image Provided by Dataforth Corporation Dataforth Corporation's new Instrument Class® PWRM10-01 and PWRM20-01 Energy Monitoring Modules encompass more than 35 years of design excellence in the process control industry. These DIN-rail mounted, rugged, industrial modules provide a modern solution for a wide range of energy related applications. Both modules, PWRM10-01 and PWRM20-01, are universal, high-accuracy, compact, and self-powered IoT electrical energy measurement devices that interface to three-phase and single-phase systems. They are specifically designed for heavy-duty industrial and commercial new installation and retrofit applications.

Both modules, PWRM10-01 and PWRM20-01, are universal, high-accuracy, compact, and self-powered IoT electrical energy measurement devices that interface to three-phase and single-phase systems. Specifically designed for heavy-duty industrial and commercial new installation and retrofit applications, the modules provide a wide range of highly accurate power and energy measurements over an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

"The benefits provided by our new Energy Monitoring Modules are so significant and wide-ranging," says Georg Haubner, Dataforth VP of Marketing and Sales. "Combined with their easy usability, the numerous features of the PWRM10-01 and PWRM20-01 modules turn measuring power quality, monitoring energy consumption, determining machine health, and other powerful data analyses into simple operations."

The DIN-rail mounted enclosures have pluggable terminal blocks for phase voltage and phase current which simplifies setup and maintenance; the small format requires little space in control cabinets. The PWRM10-01 module interfaces to phase voltages of 85 - 265VAC, 50/60Hz and is self-powered from any of the lines. For higher voltage systems, the PWRM20-01 module interfaces to phase voltages of 85 - 525VAC, 50/60Hz and is self-powered from any of the lines. Module power consumption is low and does not affect measured power and energy. Both modules can interface to higher voltages with the use of voltage transformers and scaling factors configured in the module.

Phase current inputs have an industry-standard range of 0 - 0.333VAC. The modules are configurable for use with an external shunt, current transformer, or Rogowski Coil to measure phase currents directly or non-contact.

The PWRM10-01 and PWRM20-01 modules measure and report a wide range of electrical energy parameters which include, but are not limited to:

RMS Voltages and Currents

Phase Angles

Line Periods

Instantaneous Total Active Power

Instantaneous Total Apparent Power

Fundamental Active Power

Power Factors

Total Active Energy

Fundamental Active Energy

Fundamental Reactive Energy

Total Apparent Energy

Harmonics

Power Quality: Over-Voltage, Over-Current, Sag

Real-time data from the module is accessed via an Ethernet TCP/IP port using the HTTP API and a standard web browser on a host computer, smartphone, or tablet. Data logging is user configurable and once parameter and ranges are selected, the data is automatically downloaded and stored.

Applications for the PWRM10-01 and PWRM20-01 Energy Monitoring Modules include:

Energy Metering Systems

Power Quality Monitoring

Solar Monitoring

Process Monitoring

Health of Machine

Predictive Maintenance

Retrofit applications in energy distribution and industry

Both, PWRM10-01 and PWRM20-01, Energy Monitoring Modules are designed for installation in harsh industrial environments and have a high level of noise immunity.

Both modules are Heavy Industrial CE Compliant.

Dataforth products directly connect to most industrial sensors and protect valuable measurement and control signals and equipment from the dangerous and degrading effects of noise, transient power surges, and other hazards present in industrial environments. Dataforth products are manufactured in the USA and are RoHS 3 compliant. The company operates under an ISO9001:2015 registered and certified Quality Management System.

For additional information, call 800-444-7644 toll-free, email [email protected], or visit our website at dataforth.com.