Join Renesas' 3D Virtual Experience at Embedded World

April 27, 2022

Press Release

At this immersive experience, you will:

  • Be welcomed at the lobby reception with an agenda and help chat if you need it.
  • Visit the Theater to watch dedicated on-demand addresses from our executives and experts.
  • Explore an all-new Demo Station with on-demand deep-dives and focused key technology showcases to visit on your own time, plus convenient documentation downloads and access to our experts.
  • Share your questions or comments with our sales experts for fast, dedicated responses.

Everything is on-demand and available whenever you are, but our sales team is hosting private Microsoft Teams meetings in local time zones - want to meet? Just let us know what you want to discuss and when, and we'll follow up with you!

Date: June 21-23, 2022
Location: Renesas' 3D Virtual Experience

Register now for access and email [email protected] to request a meeting.

