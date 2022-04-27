Join Renesas' 3D Virtual Experience at Embedded World

Press Release

At this immersive experience, you will:

Be welcomed at the lobby reception with an agenda and help chat if you need it.

Visit the Theater to watch dedicated on-demand addresses from our executives and experts.

Explore an all-new Demo Station with on-demand deep-dives and focused key technology showcases to visit on your own time, plus convenient documentation downloads and access to our experts.

Share your questions or comments with our sales experts for fast, dedicated responses.

Everything is on-demand and available whenever you are, but our sales team is hosting private Microsoft Teams meetings in local time zones - want to meet? Just let us know what you want to discuss and when, and we'll follow up with you!

Date: June 21-23, 2022

Location: Renesas' 3D Virtual Experience

Register now for access and email [email protected] to request a meeting.