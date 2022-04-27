Join Renesas' 3D Virtual Experience at Embedded World
April 27, 2022
Press Release
At this immersive experience, you will:
- Be welcomed at the lobby reception with an agenda and help chat if you need it.
- Visit the Theater to watch dedicated on-demand addresses from our executives and experts.
- Explore an all-new Demo Station with on-demand deep-dives and focused key technology showcases to visit on your own time, plus convenient documentation downloads and access to our experts.
- Share your questions or comments with our sales experts for fast, dedicated responses.
Everything is on-demand and available whenever you are, but our sales team is hosting private Microsoft Teams meetings in local time zones - want to meet? Just let us know what you want to discuss and when, and we'll follow up with you!
Date: June 21-23, 2022
Location: Renesas' 3D Virtual Experience
Register now for access and email [email protected] to request a meeting.